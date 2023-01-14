Russian missile attack causes explosions in Dniprovskiy and damage to infrastructure in Kiev

Before the air raid sirens activated on Saturday morning, a series of explosions were heard in Kyiv, reported Associated Press.

On Telegram, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, reported that a missile strike was currently taking place on the city’s vital infrastructure.

Explosions were heard in the Dniprovskyi area, on the left bank of Kiev, informed Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev.

It wasn’t immediately obvious whether the strikes or the active air defence systems were to blame for the explosions. Since New Year’s Eve, there have been no attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

A day prior, the Russian defence ministry claimed that its forces had taken the Ukrainian town of Soledar; however, Ukraine refuted this assertion and claimed that ‘serious’ fighting was still taking place nearby. The war’s focal point has now shifted to the practically destroyed town in eastern Ukraine.

After months of military losses, Russia finally declared victory when it said it had conquered Soledar. On the evening of January 12, the defence ministry declared that ‘the liberation of the city of Soledar’ was accomplished. It continued by saying that Soledar’s capture would open the door for other ‘successful offensive operations’ in the area.