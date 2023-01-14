Science answers why chocolate feels so good to eat

Science offers a solution that is almost universally accepted for why eating chocolate makes you feel so happy. Researchers from England examined the physical processes involved in how chocolate dissolves in the tongue.

It was discovered that the reason chocolate tastes so delicious to consume is due to the breakdown of its fat components when it is put in the mouth. According to experts at the University of Leeds, these results will lead to the creation of upscale chocolate that has a comparable texture and feel.

They explained that when chocolate comes in contact with the tongue, it releases a fatty film which then coats the tongue and rest of the mouth, and makes an individual feel the smoothness the whole time when it’s in the mouth.

The study also found that chocolate’s signature sweetness comes from the way the chocolate is lubricated, either from ingredients of the chocolate itself, saliva or a combination of the two.

As soon as a piece of chocolate begins to melt in the mouth, fat has the onus to ensure the sensation of chocolate’s signature flavour. Following this, the cocoa particles present in the chocolate ensure the physical sensation.