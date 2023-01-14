Tripura’s 108 remote villages now have internet access

Jishnu Dev Varma, the deputy chief minister of Tripura, on Friday inaugurated internet service in 108 panchayats and village councils.

The 4G saturation project will provide internet access to locals in these areas. 129 isolated villages will have mobile towers installed by BSNL. The programme will cover 583 gramme panchayats in total.

To determine whether they are eligible for the programme, more than 100 additional villages are being resurveyed.

According to sources speaking to India Today, the Centre has approved Rs 50 crore for Tripura to use toward two internet connectivity projects as part of its special assistance to states.

By extending the BharatNet network from 583 GP/VCs, the two projects are as follows: 1) provisioning 50 FTTH connections to government and private establishments, institutions, and offices; and 2) provisioning one public Wi-Fi hotspot in each of the 583 GP/VCs. The organisation tasked with carrying out the project will be BSNL.