Two low-intensity earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Two low-intensity earthquakes measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh on early Saturday morning. The earthquakes struck at 5.10 a.m. and 5.17 a.m. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was Dhar Saraur, 22 km from Dharamsala town, at a depth of 5 km.

This comes a day after an earthquake of 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakashi.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed called for questioning by Mumbai police after BJP leader accuses her of ‘indulging in nudity’

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Himachal Pradesh is situated in seismic zone V and VI and is highly vulnerable to earthquakes. Regions such as Shimla, Dharamshala, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba are the most prone to earthquakes in the state.