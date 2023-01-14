Uorfi Javed called for questioning by Mumbai police after BJP leader accuses her of ‘indulging in nudity’

Following complaints from BJP leader and Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh for ‘engaging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai,’ Mumbai Police served a notice to Bigg Boss celebrity Uorfi Javed.

Today, she was summoned by the police to appear at Mumbai’s Amboli police station for questioning (Saturday).

A probe into the situation had been mandated by the police commissioner.

Ten days ago, the BJP politician blasted Uorfi Javed for her fashion choices on Twitter and questioned whether the Women’s Commission would take any action or not.

‘Half-naked ladies wander in public on the streets,’ Wagh had tweeted. Why isn’t this being noticed by the Women’s Commission itself? Not Uorfi, but rather the way people behave when wandering around in public spaces, is the subject of the protest.

In response to the BJP leader’s remarks, Uorfi Javed then approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

Uorfi Javed alleged that Chitra Wagh had made derogatory remarks about her in the media. These words, according to the social media influencer, lead to attacks against her. Uorfi Javed visited the headquarters of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Friday and spoke with the chairwoman, Rupali Chakankar.

After her time on Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi Javed became well-known. Prior to it, Uorfi appeared in a number of TV series, such as Chandra Nandini and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. Uorfi Javed is presently a competitor on Splitsvilla X4.