After twinning with Kate Middleton, a woman pays Prince William kind complement.

After Prince Harry’s incendiary memoir Spare hit the shelves, the British Royal family has seen some serious upheaval. Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t appear to allow the issues impact their performance of any royal obligations, either. William and Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in their first public outing following the publication of the book. During the visit, a cute video has now gone viral.

William and Kate might be seen talking with a hospital employee in the video. The woman remarks that the couple is dressed to the nines and they look stunning. Prince William may be seen beaming at the flattering comment and gazing adoringly at Kate.

‘When people tell The Princess of Wales that she looks lovely and that she and Prince William go well together. Just take a look at how devoted William is to his wife,’ it says in the caption.

Nearly 150k people have watched the video and given it their opinions. People praised the couple’s chemistry and noted how expertly they were handling the fiery controversy Prince Harry had sparked.