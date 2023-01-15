Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu Moose Wala’s father stroll together.

Rahul Gandhi walked beside Balkaur Singh, the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, on Sunday at the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar. On May 29, 2022, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot and killed in Punjab’s Mansa district.

The video of Balkaur Singh and Rahul Gandhi strolling together through the streets of Jalandhar was released by the Congress. The Wayanad MP is seen hugging Balkaur Singh in the 49-second clip as Sidhu Moose Wala’s song plays in the background.

The late Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu ji and Rahul Gandhi ‘delivered a befitting rebuttal to the forces propagating hatred, terror, and violence today,’ the grand old party said in a statement that shared the video on its social media accounts.

The Congress yatra was delayed for 24 hours due to the passing of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, however it was restarted from the Khalsa College Ground on Sunday morning.

Following a heart incident while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Chaudhary passed away on Saturday. On Sunday, he was cremated at Jalandhar’s Dhaliwal village, where he was born. The cremation was attended by Rahul Gandhi.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the leader of the Punjab Congress, participated in the march along with Partap Singh Bajwa, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, Charanjit Singh Channi, a former chief minister, and MLA Pargat Singh.

Rahul Gandhi will raise the flag in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on January 30 when the march, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, comes to an end.