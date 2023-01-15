Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. The price of the yellow metal rose by Rs 121 to Rs 56,236 per 10 gram in the national capital. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 56,115 per 10 gram. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading firm at Rs 41,600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold futures settled at Rs 56,140 per 10 gram, up by nearly 0.50%. Silver futures declined Rs 145 to Rs 68,729 per kg.

In the overseas market, gold was trading at $1,898 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,901.80.Among other precious metals, silver edged 0.2% higher to $23.82, platinum gained 0.4% to $1,071.74 and palladium slipped 0.6% to $1,782.13.