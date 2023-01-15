Drinking vegetable juice boost immunity in winter

Winter brings along a range of health issues – cough, cold and fever being the most common ones. One should follow healthy diet in winter season. A balanced diet helps to boost immunity against seasonal diseases during the winters. One should include vegetable juice in the diet in winter season. Vegetable juice can be prepared using different types of vegetables.

‘Immunity is not built in a day. It needs a healthy lifestyle and nutritious foods to nourish us from within, says nutritionist and health coach Shilpa Arora.

Promote Hydration: Hydration is the key to good health. Keeping up the water balance in our body helps regulate metabolism and keep us energised throughout the day.

Boost Immunity: Winter vegetables – like carrots, beetroot etc – are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and more. These nutrients help prevent our body from any kind of inflammation, further boosting immunity against cough, cold and more.

Cleanse Gut: Vegetables are enriched with dietary fibre that helps regulate digestion, bowel movement and overall metabolism. These factors further help cleanse our gut and keep it healthy.

Promote Skin Health: Including vegetable juice in your diet will help flush out toxins and purify the blood, leaving you with healthy, glowing skin.