Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 15,000 crore from Indian markets

Jan 15, 2023, 08:18 pm IST

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital markets in the first weeks of January. FPIs offloaded around Rs 15,068 crore worth of Indian equities during January 2-13.

FPIs turned net buyers in only 2 of the 10 trading days in January. FPIs have offloaded debt securities to the tune of Rs 957 crore during the first two weeks of January.

Apart from India, FPI flows were negative for Indonesia so far this month, while it was positive for the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand.

 

