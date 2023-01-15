Hyundai starts bookings of 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift in India: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai India has started the bookings of 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift in India. The new hatchback can be booked by a token payment of Rs 11,000/. The price announcement is expected to take place at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Grand i10 Nios 2023 is offered in 3 powertrains: 1.2L Kappa petrol manual, 1.2L Kappa petrol AMT, and 1.2L Kappa petrol with CNG kit. The engine in petrol-only guise with both manual and automatic (AMT) transmissions will churn out top power of 82 bhp and peak torque of 113.8 Nm. On the other hand, the CNG variants, equipped with the 5-speed manual unit, will have maximum power output of 68 bhp and highest torque delivery of 95.2 Nm.

The Grand i10 Nios 2023 will be available in 6 single-tone colors including new exclusive ‘Spark Green’. The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift features Cruise control, Fast USB Charger [Type C], Wireless phone charger, Smartkey with push button start/ stop, 3.5-inch Speedometer with Multi Information Display, Full Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), Leather wrapped steering wheel, Rear AC vents, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Navigation. Safety features include 4 Airbags (Dual Front + Side) and optional 6 airbags, LED Tail lamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System – Highline, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera with display on audio and Hill Start Assist Control.