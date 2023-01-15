Hyundai unveils 2023 Aura facelift in India: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai has unveiled 2023 Aura facelift in the Indian markets. The company has also opened the bookings for the new sedan. Interested buyers can book the 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift online at the Hyundai’s official website or through the authorised dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The Aura facelift 2023 is powered by 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 83 horsepower and 113.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission. There is also another variant featuring a factory-installed CNG kit in the 1.2-litre petrol engine, which produces 69 horsepower and 95.2Nm of torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The 2023 Hyundai Aura features upholstered seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charger, rear AC vents, automated temperature control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features include 4 airbags, ABS, and EBD. Additionally, the sedan gets options for day/night rearview mirrors, automated headlights, ISOFIX anchorages, central locking with keyless entry, and automatic headlamps.