New study gives solution to various health problems caused due to sitting long hours on a chair

Many diseases are caused by a sedentary lifestyle. Just spending a lot of time sitting in a chair creates a number of health issues. We now have a remedy for this according to a study that was published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

In this study, 11 healthy participants, middle-aged and older were required to spend eight hours in a lab. This was an example of a typical workday. They were asked to sit like this over the course of five separate days.

On one of those days, participants only took brief breaks to use the restroom during the eight-hour session.

The athletes had to walk on the other days. They walked for one minute every half an hour on one day and five minutes every half an hour. The aim was to find minimum amount of exercise to offset health problems caused due to long hours of sitting on a chair.

It was found that a five-minute light walk every half-hour was the only strategy that reduced blood sugar levels substantially compared with sitting all day. In particular, five-minute walks every half-hour reduced the blood sugar spike after eating by almost 60%.

So the solution is simple. If you want to be the health hazards of sitting for longer duration, take a short walk of five minutes every half an hour.