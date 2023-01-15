Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express connecting these cities: Fare, route and timings

Secunderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express Train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam today. Prime Minister launched the train via video conferencing. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were physically present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration. The official services of the train will begin from January 16 (Monday).

This train will be the eighth semi-high speed train in the country and the second Vande Bharat Express in the South India. Earlier, PM Modi also launched the South India’s first Vande Bharat train on the Chennai-Mysuru route.

Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bharat (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and will reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM. The Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM.

The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and 2 Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. The fare for AC chair car is Rs 1720 and Executive Chair Car is Rs 3170. The train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions.

The Vande Bharat Express also known as Train 18 is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train. The train has a self-propelled engine, automated doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees. Other features include onboard infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automated sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets. The train can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds.

Vande Bharat Train Routes:

Route 1: New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express