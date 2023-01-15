Ratan Tata remembers the Indica introduction from 25 years ago with affection.

There is little debate about how popular industrialist Ratan Tata is on social media. The Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group makes sure to keep his fans interested, whether he’s posting images of his pet dogs or just a nostalgic post from his earlier years.

Ratan Tata recently posted a memorable moment from his career on Instagram, and it sparked nostalgia among many people. Tata posted a photo of himself next to the wildly successful Indica automobile, which was introduced 25 years ago. One of the most desired passenger vehicles that fit many people’s budgets was the Tata Indica.

‘The Tata Indica’s introduction marked the beginning of India’s domestic passenger car sector 25 years ago. It reminds me of happy times, and it holds a special place in my heart for me,’ the caption stated.

More than 1.3 million people have already liked and commented on the post. People talked about their past experiences driving a Tata Indica as a family. Many people commented on how the car served as a benchmark for cost-effective passenger cars.