Reliance Jio launches 5G services in this city

Mumbai: leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched Jio 5G service in the state. The service will be initially available in 3 cities – the state capital Raipur, Bhilai, and Durg. Jio is the first and only operator to start True 5G services in Chhattisgarh.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, , is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.