Shivraj Chouhan says, With hands folded, Kamal Nath should apologise to public

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, attacked former chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday while speaking at an election rally in the Barwani district. He advised making an apology to the public while keeping your hands folded.

The Congress government sat with its hands folded for one and a half years before folding them now, according to CM Chouhan.

According to the Chief Minister, the Congress will indeed put on a programme called ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo.’

‘Congressmen, don’t fold your hands, but apologise! When your government was in power, they sat with folded hands for one and a quarter years. Now, let’s talk about joining hands. Congress people should apologise to those daughters who did not get the benefit of Kanya Vivah Yojana.’

‘Apologise to the youths who were given false promises of unemployment allowance. Kamal Nath ji, apologise to those poor whose Sambal Yojana you’d stopped. Apologise to those farmers who were made defaulters in the name of a loan waiver. Kamal Nath ji, apologise to my nephews and nieces, whose laptops were taken away by the Congress. Apologise to those elders whose pilgrimage was stopped by Congress,’ the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Many NRIs criticised the Shivraj Chouhan-led government for the chaos at the most recent Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan in Indore. He then apologised to everyone from the crowded stage.

Former CM Kamal Nath responded to a question about this by saying that Shivraj Singh Chouhan would still need to apologise to a lot of people.

