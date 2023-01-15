Shooting outside London church leaves a seven-year-old critical and five others injured

After a shooting in London that followed a funeral mass, a seven-year-old girl was in critical condition and battling for her life in the hospital. The shooting also caused injuries to five other people.

The London Met Police said in a statement that they were making an urgent call for witnesses and that ‘initial investigations show the bullets were fired from a moving vehicle that was subsequently driven away from the site.’

The priest who officiated the event, Father Jeremy Trood, told PA News Agency that it had been a requiem mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, who passed away in November within a month of one another.

Sara succumbed to Leukemia while her mother died due to a blood clot on arrival from Colombia, the MyLondon news website reported.

‘I heard this bang and I thought this was not normal, and the next minute everyone was screaming and shouting’ a neighbour told PA.