The World Health Organization (WHO) urges Beijing to share more information about the COVID situation

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged Beijing to reveal additional details about the virus after China on Saturday (January 14) disclosed information regarding nearly 60,000 Covid-related deaths in one month (between December 8, 2022, and January 12 of this year).

The WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed the pandemic situation in China with Ma Xiaowei, the country’s health minister, according to a statement released on Saturday. The WHO was informed by Chinese officials, according to the statement, ‘on a variety of themes, including outpatient clinics, hospitalisations, patients needing emergency treatment and critical care, and hospital mortality connected to Covid-19 infection.’

‘WHO is analysing this information (the Covid-related deaths), which covers early December 2022 to 12 January 2023, and allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation and the impact of this wave in China,’ the statement added.

The WHO requested Beijing that such type of information continued to be shared with it and the public. The United Nations health agency said it will continue to work with China providing technical advice and support, and engaging on analysing the situation.

‘On the call (with China’s NHC director Ma Xiaowei), Tedros also reiterated the importance of China’s deeper cooperation and transparency on understanding the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in carrying out the recommendations detailed in the report of the Strategic Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens,’ Saturday’s statement added.