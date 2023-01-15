‘Toolsidas Junior’, a coming-of-age sports movie to be screened at Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival

The 2022 coming-of-age sports film ‘Toolsidas Junior,’ which was written and directed by Mridul Mahendra, will be exhibited in the Children Focus Section of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival. In July of this year, the movie won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Varun Buddhadev, the film’s star child actor, received another National Award for Special Mention in the Child Actor Category.

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), in collaboration with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival, will organise the screening. Mumbai will host the event from January 27 to January 31.

Talking about the honour, the film’s producer Ashutosh Gowariker shared, ‘It warms my heart to witness the phenomenal response to our film from not just the audience and critics but also the Government of India to having nominated Toolsidas Junior for the collaborative film festival with Shanghai Cooperation Organization. I am grateful to the love and faith the audience has bestowed upon us to narrate inspiring stories that transcend boundaries and make a place in the hearts of the audience.’