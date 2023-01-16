3 dead, 14 injured as vehicle with pilgrims collides with truck on NH-37 in Assam’s Morigaon

On Monday, a truck and a vehicle transporting pilgrims collided head-on on a section of National Highway-37 in Morigaon, Assam, leaving three persons dead and 14 injured.

According to the authorities, the incident happened close to the Dharamtul region. Bhupal Adhikary, one of the deceased, has been recognised; the identities of the others are still unknown.

The Morigaon Civil Hospital was rushed to treat all of the injured passengers.

The reports say, their health is critical. The tragedy occurred as about 17 pilgrims were travelling from Parsuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh back to Guwahati.

On Sunday, the day of ‘Makar Sankranti,’ they had taken a holy dip in the Lohit river and were returning.