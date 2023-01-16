Ahead of Rajasthan elections, pilot challenges Congress high command

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will engage in a show of strength in the state’s Marwar region on Monday ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly elections this year.

The Tonk MLA will hold Kisan sammelans and meet people from various walks of life in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Pali, and state capital Jaipur this week in an effort to send a clear message to the Congress high command.

According to speculation, the Pilot camp has been dissatisfied with what it sees as a delay in the Congress high command’s decision regarding a leadership change in the desert state. Pilot had been attempting to persuade the top brass that changes must be made quickly if the party wants to be taken seriously in the upcoming assembly elections in a state where the Congress has failed to guarantee consecutive tenure for its government for more than two decades.

Pilot stated in an interview with India Today from last year that he wanted the Congress party to decide quickly on the matter of a leadership change in Rajasthan. Additionally, he had stated that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which was supposed to take place in September of last year but did not, should soon.

Pilot, who is eager to assume the role of chief minister, has gone ahead and declared that he will be interacting with people through public meetings in this election year, which is thought to be crucial for his political future.

‘I will be among people and workers in various districts of Rajasthan,’ said Pilot and shared his campaign schedule on Twitter.