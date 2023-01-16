Bangkok Open Tennis: India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni wins title

Bangkok: In Tennis, the top-seeded Indian team of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni won the Bangkok Open title. The Indian duo defeated Christopher Rungkat and Akira Santillan at Nonthaburi, Thailand .

Playing their seventh final together, the Indians beat the Indonesian-Australian combo by ‘2-6 7-6, 14-12’ in 1 hour and 50 minutes.

After this victory, Yuki Bhambri may surge to his career-high doubles rank of 90 and Saketh Myneni may rise to career-best 74 in the ATP doubles ranking. They will next compete in the Australian Open-the season’s first Grand Slam. They have given a wild card entry.