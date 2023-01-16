Haryana khap says, Will not allow Sandeep Singh to hoist tricolour on Republic Day

A khap panchayat has declared it will not permit hockey legend Sandeep Singh to hoist the tricolour on Republic Day, days after calling on the Haryana government to fire the minister who is accused of sexual harassment.

On Sunday, the Sarva Khap Mahapanchayat declared that Sandeep Singh would not be permitted to raise the flag on Republic Day anywhere in the state.

In order to ensure that Dhankar Khap Pradhan Yudhveer Dhankar’s daughter, who is a victim of an alleged sexual assault, receives justice, the couple will also meet with the governor and vice president.

The state government was also given until January 23 to remove the minister from the Cabinet by the khap.

Olympic medalist and former Indian national hockey team captain Sandeep Singh.

Singh had been accused of sexual harassment by a young coach. Despite his denial of the accusations, the Olympian accepted moral responsibility and turned over his portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The allegations against the minister are being looked into by a three-person Special Investigations Team (SIT).