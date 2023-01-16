In Covid centres allotment case, head of Mumbai civic body makes statement to ED

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the commissioner of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), gave a statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the agency’s ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts for Covid care facilities in Mumbai.

Iqbal Singh Chahal had received a summons from the ED in relation to the Covid centres or field hospital contracts given to close ally and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut’s partner Sujit Patkar.