Keeway launches SR250 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: International motorcycle brand based in Hungary, Keeway launched new neo-retro motorcycle named ‘SR250’ in India. The bike was unveiled at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The new bike is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete with TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the Indian market. The bike is offered in 3 colours namely Glossy White, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black.

The Keeway SR250 draws its power from a single-cylinder 4-stroke air-cooled 223 cc engine. The engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it will generate a maximum power of 16 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The fuel capacity of the SR250 is 14.2 litres The ground clearance of the bike is kept at 160 mm while the seat height is 780 mm.

The bike gets spoke wheels with single disc brakes of 300 mm and 200 mm in the front and rear, respectively. Keeway has also offered dual channel ABS for the bike to ensure rider safety.