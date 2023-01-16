Man detained for honouring Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan’s birthday

A man was detained for reportedly attending Chhota Rajan’s birthday celebrations on Saturday night in Mumbai’s Chembur neighbourhood. After the celebration’s video went popular on social media, the accused, a history-sheeter, was taken into custody.

The representative of the Tilak Nagar police station claimed that he also has ties to a neighbourhood political party.

According to reports, the man was detained for violating Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to riot) and 153A (promote hostility between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony), among other offences.

The man was eventually granted bail by a local court, who required him to turn in his passport and show up at the police station for a week.

For those who are unaware, gangster Chhota Rajan has been detained in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after he was expelled from Bali, Indonesia, in 2015 and is currently on trial for a number of crimes. He was found guilty in the murder of journalist J Dey.