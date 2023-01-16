One more injured, in fireworks accident at Sabarimala, succumbs to death

Pathanamthitta: A contractual employee, who was injured in a fireworks accident at the Lord Ayyappa temple premises in Sabarimala early this month, succumbed to burn injuries on Monday at the medical college hospital in Kottayam. Karakkadu resident Rajeesh (35) had 40% burn injuries in the accident that occurred on January 2.

Hospital sources said Rajeesh, who was admitted to the ICU of the medical college hospital here died on Monday. Earlier, on January 6, Cheriyanadu native A R Jayakumar (47) who had suffered 60% burn injuries in the same accident had died. Amal (28), who had suffered over 20% burn injuries is still undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital.

The incident occurred around 5 PM on January 2 when the three were preparing fireworks at the temple, an officer of Sannidhanam police station had said. None of the thousands of pilgrims, who were present at the hilltop shrine for ‘darshan’ during the annual pilgrimage season, were injured, he had said. The three injured persons were employees of the temple who used to deal with fireworks on a daily basis, police said. It also said that the reason for the mishap is not presently known.