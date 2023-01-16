Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices ended lower for second day in a row on January 16. BSE Sensex settled at 60,092.97, lower by 168.21 points or 0.28%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,894.80, down by 61.80 points or 0.34%.

About 1658 shares have advanced, 1844 shares declined, and 169 shares remained unchanged in the domestic equity markets. Among sectors, except IT, power and PSU bank, all other sectoral indices ended lower. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Hero MotoCorp. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel and TCS.