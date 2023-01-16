Toyota launches Land Cruiser 300 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Japanese automaker, Toyota launched its flagship Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) named ‘ Land Cruiser 300 (LC300)’ in the Indian markets. The SUV was launched at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.

Toyota began taking bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 in August 2022 for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh. The initial batch of the SUV has been completely sold out, and Toyota is not accepting any bookings presently for the SUV. The SUV is priced at Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is only available with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It will generate 305hp and 700Nm of torque.

The SUV is built on Toyota’s TNGA platform and it features a large front grille with chrome accents, squared LED headlights and wheel arches, 20-inch alloy wheels and noticeable kinks in the A- and D-pillars. Other features include a new 12.2-inch touchscreen entertainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a top-notch audio system, an ioniser, and a biometric authentication system.