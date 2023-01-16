Viacom18 secures media rights for the Women’s IPL and commits 951 crores for 2023–2027

According to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the media rights for the Women’s IPL have been auctioned for INR 951 crores.

With a commitment of INR 7.09 crores each match for the following five years, Viacom18 has been awarded the media rights for the Women’s IPL (2023-27).

‘Congratulations to Viacom18 for securing the media rights to the Women’s IPL. We appreciate your trust in BCCI and BCCI Women. Viacom has pledged INR 951 crores, or INR 7.09 crores each match, for the next five years (2023-27). Important for women’s cricket,’ Tweets from Shah.

‘Following pay equity, today’s media rights auction for the Women’s IPL represents yet another historic mandate. It’s a significant and definitive move for the advancement of women’s cricket in India, ensuring that players of all ages will take part. Indeed, a new dawn!’

The Invitation to Tender for the opportunity to own and manage a team in the Women’s IPL was announced by BCCI on January 3.

A franchise-based concept is likely to see five clubs in the debut season of the much awaited Women’s IPL, which is scheduled to begin play in 2023. The BCCI approved the start of the Women’s IPL at the Governing Council Meeting of the previous year.

The first season is probably going to be played in March, despite the fact that no formal dates have been revealed. On January 25, the five Women’s IPL teams will be unveiled by the BCCI. At least eight out of the ten IPL franchises have reportedly confirmed that they will bid for a franchise. The Indian Cricket Board had listed 10 cities in the bid.