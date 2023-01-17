Drugs seized from a car in Assam worth Rs 40 crore

Assam police carried out a significant crackdown on Tuesday, seizing approximately 90 kg of Yaba pills from the Karimganj area, valued at $40 million.

A team of Karimganj police reportedly stopped an Alto automobile at Nischintapur in Bagargul and seized the illegal goods.

Hafiz Uddin, a narcotics dealer, was detained, according to the police.

Padmanav Baruah, the chief of police in Karimganj, stated, ‘For us, it’s a proud moment. Vigilant Assam police house guards raided a car in Karimganj and found about 90 kg of Yaba tablets, which have a market worth of about 40 crore. Their vigilance allowed us to effectively seize the massive amount of drugs.’

‘Hafiz Uddin, the vehicle’s driver, attempted to bribe the house guards with a 20 lakh bribe, but they refused and apprehended him. The drug dealer was detained as a result of the Village Defense party’s intervention. We have filed a complaint under the NDPS Act, and additional inquiry is ongoing’ Padmanav Baruah stated.