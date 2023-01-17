Eight people shot during Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida

At least eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office reports that one person is in serious condition and that four people were harmed in the disturbance that followed the gunfire.

According to Chief Deputy Brian Hester of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired following the MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park as a result of a disagreement of some sort. According to Hester, eight people with gunshot wounds were carried to the hospital.

Police are reportedly following up on multiple tips and leads, according to Hester. However, it is unclear if anybody was in custody or if a suspect or suspects had been identified.

Hester said that the evidence suggested there may have been multiple shooters. Hester stated that there had been two deputies on duty to provide protection for the gathering, but neither was able to spot the gunman or shooters.

He added that though during the event eight people were injured, however, in the aftermath of the shooting incident one juvenile also suffered wounds.