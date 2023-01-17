In Haryana’s Karnal, pitbull attacks minor, owner claims victim’s family killed dog

In Haryana’s Karnal, a Pitbull dog attacked a 12-year-old boy, injuring him. A trauma centre in Karnal is currently caring for the young patient, who has been named Osant.

The victim’s family reported the incident to the police, but the dog owner also reported the victim’s family, alleging that they killed his dog as a result of the incident.

On the basis of two distinct complaints from both parties, police have opened a case and are looking into the situation.

The dog’s owner, Phool Singh, was the target of a complaint made by Mehar Singh of Munak village. He claimed in his complaint that he had repeatedly asked Phool Singh to keep his dog leashed because it had previously bit several people. He ignored him, though, and they also got into a disagreement over it.

Singh said, ‘On Sunday, the dog attacked the child and dragged him out of the gate onto the road. We rescued the child and took him to the hospital. The owner had taken the dog home safely.’

However, Phool Singh also reported the incident to the police, claiming that the child had visited his home before the dog bit him.

‘We took the boy to the hospital, got him vaccinated and later dropped him at his house. We then tied our dog to the tube well in the fields,’ Singh said.