On Monday, the National Museum of Cinema of Italy honoured Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey by giving him the Stella della Mole Award for Lifetime Achievement. Spacey praised Enzo Ghigo, president of the National Museum, and Vittorio Sgarbi, undersecretary of the Italian Ministry of Culture, for having the guts to invite him in his first public speech since the #MeToo allegations ended his acting career.

‘I feel incredibly fortunate, appreciative, and humbled. And tonight, the National Museum of Cinema has the ‘le palle’ to invite me, which makes my heart feel especially grateful,’ Spacey said. The Italian term ‘le palle’ refers to a male physical part associated with bravery.

‘By presenting this award, they are making a strong defence of artistic achievement and for that, they should be applauded,’ Spacey added.

After accepting the lifetime achievement award from the museum, he discussed his key roles during a master class and spoke about the 1999 film ‘American Beauty’, for which he won his second Oscar.