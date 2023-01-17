NYPD arrests popular rapper Lil Tjay in the Bronx with loaded firearms inside his Cadillac Escalade

On Monday, the NYPD detained well-known rapper Lil Tjay in the Bronx. He was discovered driving about in his Cadillac Escalade with loaded guns.

Police have verified that the 21-year-old is currently being held in jail for allegedly violating a weapons prohibition. He was travelling with four pals when police stopped his automobile for an unclear cause. When he was stopped for checking, he was apparently on his way to film with fellow NYC rapper Ice Spice.

Around 4 o’clock, four weapons were seized during a traffic stop at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue, according to the NYPD. Together with his four buddies, the rapper, whose actual name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was brought into arrest right away.

No charges connected to the arrest have been announced as of now, New York Post reported.

The arrest comes months after the ‘Calling My Phone’ star was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery at a shopping plaza in New Jersey. The rapper had to undergo emergency surgery following the incident.