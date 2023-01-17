Rajasthan leadership change to be decided by Congress high command: Pilot

On Tuesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot stated that the party’s top command must decide whether to remove Rajasthan’s leadership.

The declaration by Pilot was made months before the desert state’s assembly elections.

‘The issue of the leaders who refused to permit the Congress Legislature Party gathering in September is known to the top command. The party must decide whether or not to take action against them’ Captain said.

When discussing the state’s elections, Sachin Pilot said: ‘In the state, elections will shortly take place. If we want to win the Rajasthan polls, party leaders must cooperate.’

If leaders band together, we can recreate the Rajasthani government, he added.

The Congress leader further denounced those responsible for the paper leak, saying, ‘I have discussed Rajasthani government-related concerns. If the big fish—the masterminds of the paper leak case—are still at large, they should also be apprehended.’