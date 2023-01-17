SC to hear Rana Ayyub’s plea, challenging summons issued by Ghaziabad court, on Jan 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to hear on January 23 a plea filed by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by the Ghaziabad court in Uttar Pradesh in relation to a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud by advocate Vrinda Grover for an early listing. Grover said that the Ghaziabad court has issued a summons against Ayyub for January 27 and therefore the matter requires urgent listing. In October 2022, the ED had filed a complaint against her before the Ghaziabad court over alleged violations in publicly raising funds.

ED had registered the case on the basis of a complaint registered in September 2021 in Ghaziabad under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Amendment Act and Black Money Act against Ayyub. It was alleged in the FIR that she illegally acquired funds from the general public in the name of charity by launching fundraiser campaigns. Ayyub received foreign contributions without registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), it was alleged.