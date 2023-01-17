Suspected food poisoning: 68 hospitalised in Ernakulam’s Paravur, Hotel seized

Paravur: As many as 68 people were allegedly hospitalised by food poisoning after having food from a hotel in Paravur on Tuesday. The hotel has been sealed by the authorities.

When the incident was first reported by 11 am, three persons were being treated for suspected food poisoning. But by 5 pm, the number shot up to 35 with the condition of one understood to be critical. According to reports, it is unclear which food item served at Majlis hotel caused the food poisoning. The majority of those taken ill had eaten meat items such as Kuzhimandi, Shawai and Al-Fahm.

Those unwell are admitted to hospitals in Paravur, Thrissur, Kalamassery and Kozhikode. The patients in a Kozhikode hospital had stopped en route to eat from the hotel. Geethu, a Cherai native, who was in critical condition, has been admitted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. At least 27, including two children were admitted to Paravur Taluk Hospital. Seven people have sought treatment in private hospitals. Nine people who showed symptoms of food poisoning, and sought treatment, are students of Kunnukara MES College.