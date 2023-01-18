A 14-year-old girl raped by five people in Dumka, Jharkhand.

On her way home from the Tusu mela, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five persons in Dumka, Jharkhand. The girl was forced into the bushes by the five unidentified attackers, who then turned to rape her one at a time. On January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti, the occurrence took place.

The girl was left in an unconscious state after all five of them departed the crime scene. In that condition, the girl managed to get herself home.

After a day passed and nothing changed with her condition, she was admitted to Dumka Medical College and Hospital. The police were then notified of the incident.

There haven’t been any arrests in this case as of yet. According to Inspector General (Operations) AV Homkar, the incident has been reported, and a case has been filed in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The Superintendent of Police, Amber Lakda, is keeping an eye on the case, he continued, adding that legal action has been taken.