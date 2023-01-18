At least seven people killed after a hand grenade accidentally went off in a Russian region bordering Ukraine

According to a report from the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, at least seven persons were murdered when a hand grenade inadvertently exploded in a Russian territory bordering Ukraine.

The hunt for four more missing people is still ongoing, according to the emergency services.

‘There are four bodies among the missing. Seven persons have already been confirmed as victims,’ Interfax was informed by the emergency services. The incident took place in the southern Belgorod region.

According to Interfax, which cited emergency services, a sergeant reportedly ‘unintentionally’ detonated a hand grenade inside a dormitory at a facility for military personnel.

Three servicemen were killed and 16 others, including the one who accidently exploded, were injured when a major fire was started by the ammo-detonation.

Reports from the Telegram channel Baza, which is close to Russian security services, said that all the victims of the blast were being mobilised to fight the Ukrainian forces.