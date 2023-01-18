‘Black Panther’ and ‘Ant-Man’ movies secure release dates in China as it lifts the ban on Marvel superhero movies

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ have both gained distribution dates, suggesting that China may have lifted its covert ban on Marvel superhero films.

Since the country has frequently been a sizable market, it should be excellent news for the House of Mouse as it has been three and a half years since any Marvel movie was released by Disney here.

While ‘Wakanda Forever’ will open in theatres on February 7, ‘Quantumania’ will open on February 17, the same day the movie opens in most of the rest of the world.

‘Wakanda Forever’ continued the story of the Wakandans, who are recovering from the death of their king and protector T’Challa. While ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ serves as the introduction of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors played a gentler, alt-universe version of the character called ‘He Who Remains’ in the finale of ‘Loki’ season 1.