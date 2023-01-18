Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,600, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX0, gold futures were trading at Rs 56,285, down by 0.12%. Meanwhile, silver futures rose Rs 78 to trade at Rs 69,264 per kg.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 315 trains today: Full list

In the international markets, price of spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,904.87 per ounce. US gold futures settled down 0.6% at $1,909.9.