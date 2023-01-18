Delhi’s Magenta line of the Metro has a hiccup after an attempted cable theft

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) claimed on Wednesday that a case of attempted wire theft that resulted in damage to signalling cables caused train services to be delayed on a portion of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line line.

Services between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary were interrupted.

DMRC issued a tweet warning commuters that trains were moving slowly between Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Bird Sanctuary on the Magenta Line because of an attempted wire theft that had damaged some signalling cables. (sic)

Only after operational hours will restoration work be allowed, the DMRC added.

Many people shared their frustration with the delay on Twitter at the same time.