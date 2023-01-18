Flybig launches new domestic flight service

Guwahati: India based air carrier, Flybig introduced new domestic flight service. The air carrier launched flight service connecting Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and Guwahati in Assam.

Itanagar is the 10th destination of the air carrier and the third destination in Arunachal Pradesh alone. Flybig also flies 6 days a week to Tezu and 7 days to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh from Guwahati. The direct morning flight from Itanagar to Guwahati will be operated on all days except Wednesday.

Flybig started its operations in January 2021 with ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 planes.