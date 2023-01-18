Much awaited Mohanlal-LJP movie ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ goes on floors

Kochi: The shooting of director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, starring Mohanlal, will commence on January 18. Taking to social media, John and Mary Creative, the production house of the film, revealed the news.

As per reports, Rajasthan is the key location for the movie. Mohanlal, who reportedly plays the role of Chemboth Simon in the film, has arrived in Jodhpur for shooting. Social media is abuzz with pictures of the actor from Jodhpur airport.

It is learnt that the Rajasthan schedule is likely to prolong for around two-and-half months. The film, produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films, is likely to be the biggest work in Pellissery’s career. Meanwhile, Pellissery’s latest project ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, starring Mammootty, will hit theatres on January 19.