Nationalized bank hikes debit card service charges

Mumbai: The public sector bank in the country, Canara Bank has hiked its debit card service charges on various card types. The bank has hiked service charges on the yearly annual fee, replacement of cards, debit card inactivity fee and charges for SMS alerts.

For classic or standard debit cards, the annual fee is hiked to Rs 200. It is at Rs 125 now. For platinum and business cards, it has risen from Rs 250 to Rs 500 and Rs 300 to Rs 500 respectively. Canara Bank will keep charging an Rs. 1000 annual fee for select debit cards.

Debit card replacement fees: For classic or standard debit cards, Canara Bank has hiked debit card replacement fees to Rs 150. For platinum, business and select cards, Canara Bank has hiked charges from Rs 50 to Rs 150.

Canara Bank debit card inactivity fee: An annual inactivity fee of Rs 300 will be imposed on f business debit cards. There will be no charge for the other card types.

Debit card SMS alert charges: Canara Bank will now impose SMS alert charges on actuals basis from Rs 15 per quarter imposed before.

For Canara Bank Debit Card – Standard/Classic, the daily cash withdrawal limit at ATMs is Rs. 40,000, while the daily cash withdrawal limit for transactions is Rs. 1 lakh. While the daily cash withdrawal limit for Canara Bank Debit Card – Platinum/Select is Rs. 50,000 and the daily purchase transaction limit is Rs. 2 lakhs.