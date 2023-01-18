Republican candidate detained in New Mexico for shooting at Democrat’s home

Albuquerque Police Department informed that, a failed Republican state house candidate in New Mexico was detained on Monday and charged with planning recent shootings at the houses of four local political leaders.

Police accuse 39-year-old Solomon Pena of conspiring with four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state lawmakers—all Democrats—and of paying them to do so. Police claimed to have proof that Pena had fired a few bullets.

In November, Pena was defeated in his race for the state House by an incumbent Democrat who received more than 73% of the vote.

On November 15, he uploaded a picture of himself on Twitter with the words ‘Make America Great Again,’ a flag reading ‘Trump 2024,’ and the statement that he, like former President Donald Trump, was not recognising his victory.

At a news conference, the police claimed Pena had denied his loss in the election and had gone to the residences of the commissioners and MPs, claiming there had been electoral fraud. Police reported that some suspects were in custody and that more persons would face charges in connection with the shootings.