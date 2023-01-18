Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive session on January 18. BSE Sensex settled at 61,045.74, higher by 390.02 points or 0.64%. NSE Nifty ended at18,165.30, up 112 points or 0.62%.

About 1882 shares have advanced, 1546 shares declined, and 126 shares remained unchanged in the Indian equity markets. On the sectoral front, metal index added 2% and capital goods index rose 1%. Bank and pharma indices added 0.5% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal gains.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, UPL and HDFC . The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises and BPCL.