The Supreme Court has approved more flights to Agra

Tuesday, a Supreme Court panel of three judges approved an increase in the number of flights to Agra. A petition by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) requesting more flights was being heard in court.

Due to a ban on adding more flights, work on the civil terminal at Kheria Airport in Agra has been put on hold.

The decision of the Supreme Court is anticipated to increase tourism in the Taj Mahal-famous city. Additionally, it will hasten the beginning of the Civil Enclave’s construction.

According to sources, the AAI was instructed by the Supreme Court to construct a new facility 10 kilometres distant from the Taj Mahal. Additionally, new flights will be permitted from this terminal, subject to the appropriate environmental requirements being met by the authorities.

‘This is a huge step forward for Agra tourism, which will now benefit from improved access to the city,’ said Prahalad Agarwal, President of the Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber, in a statement to India Today.